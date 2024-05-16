Seriously injured Mount Warrigal man languishing in Bali hospital

When Mount Warrigal man Logan Olive won some money, he put the fruits of his good fortune towards a break in Bali after a particularly rough period in his life.
But within hours of his arrival in early May he was involved in a serious scooter crash that left him in hospital and his family facing a bill of upwards of $60,000.
His family are desperately trying to get him back home to Australia for appropriate treatment, concerned about the level of care and the risk of infection.
A major artery was severed in the crash, and Mr Olive's calf had to be sliced open - and remains so - to alleviate swelling.
Metal rods have also been inserted into his leg, and he now has a temperature.
He and loved ones have paid the hospital $17,000 for his medical care, but have been told the hospital is not equipped to treat his injuries and he has to return to Australia.
His niece Cleo Olive said her uncle left for Bali to remove himself from negative influences after struggling with mental health and substance issues.
Mr Olive, the grandson of local footy legend Bruce Olive, has told family that he was driving the scooter and carrying a local as a passenger, who urged him to go faster - and who took the bike and left him behind after the crash.
He made a spontaneous decision to travel, Ms Olive said, and did not take out travel insurance. Regardless, many insurers will not cover riders without a motorcycle licence.
Some family members have flown to Bali to be by Mr Olive's side and report that the level of care is substandard - at one point he was left in his own urine for several hours - and his room is not clean.
The family have been trying to access Mr Olive's superannuation to help cover the costs, but with him being overseas they keep coming up against barriers.
Ms Olive said they had sought help for her uncle from the consulate, but to little avail.
A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson confirmed the department was providing consular assistance to an Australian injured in Bali, but could not comment further for privacy reasons.
Mr Olive's situation is causing his family immense stress and anxiety, not least his mother, Bonnie.
She has already lost two sons, one in a car crash 10 years ago, and her husband Gary is also unwell in hospital after surgery.
"My nan is beside herself. With all this stress, she's barely managing to even speak to my uncle," Ms Olive said.
She said her uncle himself was struggling to keep it together.
The family have established an online fundraiser to raise the money necessary to bring Mr Olive back to Australia.
Ms Olive said they had been quoted over $35,000 to medivac him out of Bali, on top of an outstanding hospital bill of up to $30,000.
"We're in the middle of a cost of living crisis, it's so awful to have to ask people to dip into their own pocket, but we just don't have another option," Ms Olive said.
More information on the fundraiser can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/aussie-in-bali-urgent-assistance-to-pay-hospital-bill.
