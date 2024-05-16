Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Seriously injured Mount Warrigal man languishing in Bali hospital

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 16 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Logan Olive in happier times; in the hospital bed in Bali; and his seriously injured leg. Pictures supplied
Logan Olive in happier times; in the hospital bed in Bali; and his seriously injured leg. Pictures supplied

When Mount Warrigal man Logan Olive won some money, he put the fruits of his good fortune towards a break in Bali after a particularly rough period in his life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.