Hot pink longwall miner as Peabody displays colours for McGrath Foundation

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated May 2 2024 - 6:39pm, first published 6:28pm
The pink livery of the McGrath Foundation for breast cancer will be seen underground at the coal face after Helensburgh miner Peabody added a splash of colour to its new longwall mining machine and high-vis workwear.

Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

