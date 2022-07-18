The Illawarra Stingrays have put on a stellar second half performance against Blacktown Spartans, coming back from two goals down at the break to win the game 3-2 to keep their finals push alive.
The Stingrays needed a win to keep in touching distance with the finals spots. The team's first half showing was "abysmal", according to coach Anthony Guido, but some stern words in the sheds at half-time led to a memorable second half performance capped off with a last minute winner.
The first Stingrays goal was scored by Young Matildas captain Sheridan Gallagher, followed by Canberra United talent Chloe Middleton to make it 2-2. Alicia Meuronen then finished off the comeback with a last-minute winner.
The Stingrays now sit in ninth position, just two points off the finals spots with games in hand on the other teams around them. Guido said to be in this position was a testament to the dedication of his side.
"We didn't even train once this week so for the girls to put on a performance like that is nothing short of remarkable. The girls are just putting in such hard yards and this win, along with any other results we have gotten or will get all season, its all because of them."
The Stingrays will be boosted by the return of a couple of key players returning from injury in the next month including former Adelaide United goalkeeper Sian McLaren and last season's Western Sydney Wanderers captain Erica Halloway.
Guido said he hopes the side can stay in the finals hunt by the time his injured players return.
"For us to have these injured players back would be a massive boost for the side."
The Stingrays and the Spartans will be seeing each other sooner rather than later, with the two sides facing-off again this Wednesday at Ian McLennan Park at 8pm, however, both sides have players flying out to Costa Rica for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.
