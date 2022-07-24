Coach Paul Ridgway was satisfied with the response from Shamrocks.
The Rocks were rolled 41-0 by top four rivals Avondale last weekend, but hit back with a thumping 36-13 win over Camden at Ocean Park on Saturday.
Advertisement
It means Shamrocks hang on to third place on the Illawarra Rugby ladder, with Shoalhaven and Tech-Waratahs fighting it out for the minor premiership.
Read more: Tonga beat HK, qualify for Rugby World Cup
"We just had to make sure we got our defence right and take the time and space away from Camden," Ridgway said.
"That was the biggest shift for us.
"Avondale were really good against us, it was a big loss, but we've got a few weeks to keep building for finals.
"The wheels would have to fall off for us not to make the top four now, we've just got to keep ticking away and keep guys fit and healthy."
Centre Dale Sullivan was again Shamrocks' key strike weapon, while Liam Stewart and captain Damien Clark starred in the hard-fought win.
"We've had a different backline every game for the past four or five weeks," Ridgway said.
"And I know other clubs have similar problems, it's just what we have to deal with, but it's just been a bit of a band-aid situation for us.
"I think we have what it takes to be competitive in finals, Shoalies have been almost perfect as a club team and Tech Tahs are a powerful unit.
"We were disappointed against Avondale and there were a few lapses against Camden, but we know we have a lot of improvement in us."
Shoalies continued to set a scorching pace with a 50-5 demolition of Kiama, while Tahs are still in pursuit after beating Bowral 36-13 on Saturday.
Continuing the frustrating nature of the season, Vikings clash with Campbelltown and University's showdown with Avondale were washed out.
University's finals hopes will be on the line next weekend when they meet Shamrocks, with fourth-placed Avondale meeting Shoalies in a blockbuster battle.
"Uni will be a tough game and we've still got Shoalies and Tahs to come, so it's a big few weeks ahead," Ridgway said.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.