Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dragons unfazed by speculation over Griffin's coaching future: Bird

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 23 2022 - 2:45am, first published 1:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SWEET: Jack Bird is unfazed by speculation surrounding the future of Anthony Griffin. Picture: Getty Images

It was impossible to escape, but St George Illawarra star Jack Bird was baffled by conjecture around coach Anthony Griffin's future heading into Friday's clash with Manly.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.