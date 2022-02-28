news, latest-news,

If 2021 was the year Kieran Woolley grew up, 2022 is the year he hopes to break into the world's elite skateboarding ranks. The Minnamurra skater remains just 18 years old, but showed he belongs on the world stage by finishing fifth at the Tokyo Olympics. Read more: HOOPLA: Familiar fire burns as Goorjian eyes run home It's a result that has driven Woolley to take his skating to the next level as he eyes a series of statement victories throughout the next 12 months. It's a year that will see him return to Japan for the X Games in April before he gears up for the first Paris 2024 qualifying events. "The Olympics last year was an amazing experience," Woolley told the Mercury. "I got to meet so many cool people, from what I've been told, the vibe was completely different to other Olympics. "It's something I'll never forget. The fact I went to the Olympics during a pandemic in the first skateboarding event and got the result I did. I was so stoked. "I'm just hungrier than ever to get a medal at the next Olympics in Paris." Woolley spent the past six months travelling around the United States, largely on his own, skating, competing and filming videos for sponsors. He returned home in February, surprising even his family when he walked through the door, and will spend the next two weeks filming in Melbourne before travelling back to California. While in NSW, Woolley attended a Sport Australia Hall of Fame event as a member of the Scholarship and Mentoring Program. Woolley has come a long way from the fresh-faced teenager who travelled to China with his father to compete at the 2018 Park World Championships. Looking back on what was a busy 2021, the 18-year-old recognises how much he has grown physically and mentally throughout the past 12 months. "I've learnt so much, 2021 was the biggest year of my life. I learnt how to travel the world by myself, live by myself, I learnt so much about being a human. "I went from being a little kid to an adult." Upon returning to the States, the mindset will shift back to competition mode and Woolley will start to focus on honing his skills in structured training sessions. The former Illawarra Academy of Sport athlete of the year will contest a mini-ramp event just a day after arriving in America before travelling to Arizona for the Phoenix Am in late March. Woolley's focus over the past two years has been on matching the best in the world, and now he's looking to surpass them. "The big goals for me for 2022 is to release the two parts of this video I've been working on. I also want to train hard and get the best results I can in competition. "I want to win the X Games, win those first Olympic qualifying events and have fun while doing it. "Another goal is to move back to America. It's super cool travelling the world and having fun skating." In order to achieve his goals, Woolley will spend up to 10 hours a day on the skateboard practising his tricks. It's a regime that carries injury risks, the teenager currently sporting multiple grazes and bruises. But Woolley knows it will all be worth it if he can take out some of the biggest competitions in world skateboarding. "I'm trying to push myself to the limit," he said. "Go as high and fast as I can." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

