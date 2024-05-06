Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It's a start': Wollongong council releases affordable housing policy

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
May 6 2024 - 7:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New developments in Wollongong could be required to include affordable housing under a city council proposal.
New developments in Wollongong could be required to include affordable housing under a city council proposal.

A proposed mandatory target for affordable housing in Wollongong high-rises was only "a minor drop" in the ocean, Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.