Jamberoo have picked up the premiership scent after overpowering finals rivals Warilla on Saturday.
Fullback Nathan Gallastegui was the architect of the 20-6 triumph, scoring two tries and setting up another.
The Superoos had lost to Kiama and Stingrays in recent weeks, teams they could meet again in the playoff rounds, but showed they will have a say in where the premiership heads in September, by beating the Gorillas.
"We had to adjust on the run," halfback and coach Jono Dallas said.
"Halfway through the first half we knew the way we usually play wasn't realistic in the muddy conditions, so (five-eighth) Mark Asquith and I had a quick chat at a stoppage and made sure we fixed a few things. Getting a try before half-time was crucial, it was a huge mental shift for us to be in front."
Leading by two at the break, the Roos skipped clear when Gallastegui crossed, before a crucial penalty goal from winger Matthew Forsyth put them eight points clear after 68 minutes.
"I think that's the first penalty goal we've taken in about six years," Dallas said.
"Usually we'll always keep attacking, but it was an important two points, in a game where it was really hard to chase points."
Hooker Cameron Brabender was a stand-out with a gritty 80 minute performance, while second-rower Kyle Stone and Gallastegui were among the Superoos' best.
"Nathan came up with a few clutch plays when we needed them for points," Dallas said.
"Both teams were missing a few players, but it said a lot about our depth to stand up when we needed."
The result offers Jamberoo hope of a top three finish and two chances in the finals series.
The Stingrays launched an extraordinary comeback to win 40-20 after trailing 20-6 at half-time.
Centre Jack Walsh-McKiernan darted from dummy-half on the blindside to level the scores at 20-all in the 58th minute, before fullback Jimmy Scott finished off a strong carry from Jake Kamire and a nice pass from halfback Willie Heta to score from close range.
From there the floodgates opened, prop Tom Warner diving over in the final moments to seal victory.
Gerringong moved closer to the minor premiership, but only after out-lasting a gutsy Nowra-Bomaderry on Sunday.
The Jets hit first when a Jake Gould was on the end of a Geoff Johnson grubber kick, but the Lions wore them down through tries to second-rower Jake Taylor and they completed the victory with 15 minutes left when they kept the ball alive to win 12-6.
Elsewhere, Berry-Shoalhaven Heads celebrated their first win of the season with a 24-12 success against Albion Park-Oak Flats.
Centre Kealen Blattner finished with three tries, while prop Oliver Parrish and winger Bailey Morris also scored. In the other game, Shellharbour defeated Milton-Ulladulla 30-12.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
