Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Navy chopper deployed as three boys stranded 1km off Jervis Bay coast

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
May 7 2024 - 8:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three boys after they were rescued almost one kilometre off Jervis Bay on Monday, May 6, 2024. They are pictured with Maraea who is mum to two of the boys. Picture by Marine Rescue NSW
Three boys after they were rescued almost one kilometre off Jervis Bay on Monday, May 6, 2024. They are pictured with Maraea who is mum to two of the boys. Picture by Marine Rescue NSW

Three boys have been saved after a dramatic rescue off Jervis Bay involving the Navy and Marine Rescue.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.