Navy chopper deployed as three boys stranded 1km off Jervis Bay coast

Three boys have been saved after a dramatic rescue off Jervis Bay involving the Navy and Marine Rescue.
The children aged between 10 and 13 years had been kayaking and paddle boarding when strong winds blew them almost one kilometre off Barfleur Beach, near Vincentia.
An emergency call was made just after 11am on Monday, May 6, with the Navy and Marine Rescue NSW crews deployed to the scene.
"Two boys on a kayak and another on a standup paddleboard were stranded around 900 metres from shore after they lost their paddles in strong winds," Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey said.
A Navy chopper provided aerial support, while Marine Rescue volunteers reached the boys and pulled them out of the water.
"The area the boys were paddling in initially was well protected from the wind, but unfortunately they ventured a little too far and got caught by the wind which carried them further away from shore," Inspector Massey said.
The boys were uninjured and had been visiting the Shoalhaven with family from New Zealand.
"We got sucked out to sea and then lost our oars and we were stranded," 13-year-old Rocco said.
Rocco said they waited for someone to come and stayed warm by cuddling together.
Mum Maraea was relieved when her sons were returned to shore safe and well.
"I'm just so grateful that they're back on land and that they all stayed together," she said.
"I'm really grateful for your crew as well for getting in there, rescuing them and bringing them back to us safely."
The boys were praised for doing the right thing during the emergency.
"They were all wearing lifejackets, they stayed with their craft and close together which is exactly what people should do if they find themselves needing assistance offshore," Insp Massey said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.