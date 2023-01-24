Sydney FC state-wide Female Football Festival announced for Kiama

The Illawarra and NSW's best young footballers will be headed to Kiama during the Easter holidays with the announcement that Sydney FC will be hosting a Female Football Festival for players of all skill levels in preparation for the Women's World Cup - which is hosted in Australia and New Zealand and begins in July.
Kicking off in the April school holidays at the Kiama Sporting Complex, Sydney FC hope this becomes the largest participation festival event for junior girls (8-15 year olds) across NSW and possibly Australia.
The seven-a-side competition will be held at Kiama over two days (April 13 and 14) with teams playing a minimum of five games plus finals.
As part of the event, players will receive an A-League Women's season pass as well as appearances from Sydney FC and Matildas players.
Sydney FC midfielder Mackenzie Hawkesby - who is a former Figtree junior - told the Mercury that this event was a brilliant initiative and that she would have dreamt for an opportunity like this when she was coming through the ranks.
"I think it's massive for all girls across NSW to come and participate in an event like this," she said.
"I remember when I was younger there wasn't many clinics available so to be able to take part in this is a massive opportunity [for young girls] and especially leading into the World Cup. I think it's awesome for all girls to get together and get down to the South Coast.
I remember when I was younger there wasn't many clinics available so to be able to take part in this is a massive opportunity [for young girls] and especially leading into the World Cup.- Mackenzie Hawkesby
"I didn't have opportunities like this when I was younger but it's 2023 and the World Cup is on the horizon so I think it's massive, especially for an all girls clinic to be held and for a lot of people to participate and travel and just enjoy football and enjoy playing. It really is massive."
In the past many female football superstars have come from the South Coast and played for Sydney FC, most notably current Matildas and Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord - who is from Shellharbour.
As well as Hawkesby, Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos - from Shellharbour - are battling away at training for the Sky Blues this season.
In order to fill a side teams will need a minimum of eight and maximum of 12 players in your squad if you are looking to take part in the clinic in Kiama.
Players will also receive FC boot bags, trophies for winning teams, and Sydney FC and Matildas posters for taking part in the festival.
For more information, visit the official website - https://sydneyfc.com/female-festival - for details of the event and to register to play.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.