Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League
Watch

Sydney FC state-wide Female Football Festival announced for Kiama

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
January 25 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A-League Women's star Mackenzie Hawkesby signing gear for kids at the latest Sydney FC clinics held at the University of Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean

The Illawarra and NSW's best young footballers will be headed to Kiama during the Easter holidays with the announcement that Sydney FC will be hosting a Female Football Festival for players of all skill levels in preparation for the Women's World Cup - which is hosted in Australia and New Zealand and begins in July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.