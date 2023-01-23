Former Wollongong Wolves junior and Socceroo forward Mile Sterjovski is the new man in charge of A-League outfit Macarthur FC.
Sterjovski, who was a member of the Socceroos golden generation of 2006, was appointed head coach on Monday, replacing former Manchester United great Dwight Yorke, who controversially parted ways with the Bulls after Saturday's loss to Adelaide, Macarthur's sixth defeat in 13 games.
Wollongong-born Sterjovski becomes the Bulls third head coach after Ante Milicic and Yorke, since the club joined the A-League in 2020.
The 48-year-old joined Macarthur FC in its inaugural season in 2020, taking charge of the club's youth team in the NSW NPL1, as well as working as an assistant to inaugural head coach Ante Milicic between 2020 and 2022.
Sterjovski, whose illustrious playing career has seen him go from a Wollongong Olympic junior to stints overseas with France, Switzerland and England, was unveiled to the A-League squad at Monday's training session and will take charge of his first game on Saturday afternoon, against Western United at Campbelltown Sports Stadium.
"Having been part of the Bulls set-up since the inaugural season, it's a great honour to now be given the opportunity to lead this club in the A-League," Sterjovski said. "I want to thank the chairman Gino Marra and CEO Sam Krslovic for their confidence and support since I joined the club.
"Since day one with this club, I have worked with the NPL side to help the talented youngsters achieve their goal of becoming professional players. The players are still my top priority in this new role and I will do everything to help them reach their potential.
"I want to build on what the club has started this season and there won't be any change to our objective of playing finals football."
A member of the famed Golden Generation of the Australian national team, Sterjovski made 43 appearances for the Socceroos between 2000 and 2010, scoring eight goals. Notably, he started in three of the Socceroos' games at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, including the round of 16 clash against Italy.
Sterjovski had a decorated career as a player, playing abroad with Derby County in England, Swiss giants Basel and Ligue 1 club Lille. He has a Swiss league title to his name, as well as an A-League title with Central Coast Mariners and a National Soccer League premiership with Parramatta Power.
"He adds invaluable experience to our football department having played at the highest level - the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup," Bulls CEO Sam Krslovic said.
"We look forward to the start of a successful era under the guidance of Mile and we believe Bulls fans will be excited by the football they see at Campbelltown Sports Stadium."
