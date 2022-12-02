Illawarra's Socceroos 2006 great Mile Sterjovski has declared Australia can win the World Cup, if they upset Argentina on Sunday.
Sterjovski was part of the 'golden generation' which progressed to the knockout rounds against Italy 16 years ago, where they were controversially beaten by a 95th-minute penalty.
Now Graham Arnold's squad has overcome the odds, only making the tournament by beating Peru in a qualifying penalty shoot-out, then beating Tunisia and world No.10-ranked Denmark to make it through the group stage.
Adding to the drama in Qatar, world No. 2 team Belgium and No.11 Germany were both eliminated on Friday morning (AEDT).
It might seem in the realms of pure fantasy that it would be the Socceroos, rated a $15 outsider with betting agencies, to beat Argentina, a dual World Cup winner featuring one of the greatest ever in Lionel Messi.
But alongside Luke Wilkshire and Scott Chipperfield, Sterjovski knows the pressure-cooker scenario and the heartbreak of coming so close to beating Italy in 2006 and said Australia are capable of causing one of the biggest shocks in Cup history.
"I'm very impressed with this current squad," Sterjovski said.
"Our squad in 2006, we were all playing at some of the highest level, where is it's more mixed for these guys.
"But they have the Australian mentality and they keep proving people wrong.
"They've shown they're capable of getting results, they've had two clean sheets and Argentina haven't been playing to what they're capable of in this tournament.
"I really think if (Australia) can win they are capable of going all the way."
Argentina have beaten Mexico and Poland to finish top of Group C, but were beaten by Saudi Arabia in their first game, in what is Messi's fifth and surely final opportunity to win a World Cup at the age of 35.
And while Messi's extraordinary talents are unquestioned, the defensive workrate of Harry Souttar, as well as Illawarra-born Kye Rowles and goalkeeper Mat Ryan, has Sterjovski optimistic the Socceroos can make the quarters against either the Netherlands or the USA.
Italy went on to win the 2006 World Cup after the Socceroos scare, when Marco Materazzi was sent off in the 51st minute and extra-time beckoned, before Lucas Neill was famously ruled to have fouled Fabio Grosso and legendary striker Francesco Totti scored from the penalty spot to send the Azzurri through.
"My perspective of the game has always remained the same," Sterjovski said.
"We had the extra player for much of the game and we just couldn't break them down.
"Whether it was a penalty or not, Italy took their opportunity and deserved to go through.
"We were at the point where we were probably looking at extra-time, knowing maybe Italy would run out of legs.
"It was disappointing to go out that way, but it was a massive effort to reach the knockout rounds and hopefully they can take the next step now."
Round of 16
Sunday, 6am
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Qatar
TV: Live on SBS
