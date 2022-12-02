Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Australia can win World Cup, if they beat Argentina, says 2006 Socceroos talent Mile Sterjovski

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
December 2 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mile Sterjovski (21) with Scott Chipperfield, Vince Grella and Luke Wilkshire. Picture by Kirk Gilmour

Illawarra's Socceroos 2006 great Mile Sterjovski has declared Australia can win the World Cup, if they upset Argentina on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.