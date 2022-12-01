Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League

Celtic legend's son on way to the Wollongong Wolves

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 1 2022 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McStay will provide plenty of guile in the midfield for the Wolves next season for David Carney's first year at the club. Picture by Jordan Warren

The Wolves have added further experience to their lineup, signing experienced Scottish midfielder Chris McStay from fellow NPL club Rockdale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.