The Wolves have added further experience to their lineup, signing experienced Scottish midfielder Chris McStay from fellow NPL club Rockdale.
McStay - the son of Celtic legend Paul - was originally only meant to be in Australia for two weeks when he moved to the Shire in 2020.
After stints with Sutherland and Rockdale, McStay said he finally felt as though he was at the right spot with the Wolves and at 26 said he would have plenty to offer the side.
"I'm a very forward thinking player," he said.
"I like to link the front to the back as a centre-mid. I'm an out-and-out number eight, box-to-box type of player. I think I can bring that drive to the team and help push the team forward and help link up the quality that we have at the back at the moment and also up front."
Chris' father Paul played over 500 times for Scottish Premier League powerhouses Celtic, scoring 57 goals and also has 76 appearances for the Scottish national team between the mid 80s and 90s.
He said he had learnt a lot from his father over the years and that this would continue during his stint with the Wolves.
"I'd like to think [I've learnt a lot from him] yes," he said.
"If I could lace one of his boots I would be over the moon. Obviously having my dad play at the level at which he did and the standard of which he did with his advice and his expertise has gone a long way with me.
"He's always one to critique me but that was one thing that I valued a lot when I was younger was that he would let me speak first so that I could analyse my own game. But I've learnt a lot from him over the years and I mean that was a big part in me moving to Wolves, when you've got the likes of David Carney that you can still learn a lot from.
"Even though I'm 26 you're sort of between your years and I can learn a lot from him.
McStay has a very active football mind, with the 26-year-old having his own coaching business. He has plenty of experience coaching at SAP level at Sutherland. Other than his NPL NSW playing experience, McStay has also had stints at Sydney University and in Scotland he played for Clyde in League One.
He added the potential to work with former Socceroo David Carney was a draw card for him to sign with the Wolves.
"It's massive [having Carney at the club]," he said.
"I had a great conversation with him to begin with. I got along with him very well which I think is important. But looking at the career he has had and the levels that he's played at, you want to learn off people like that."
It's been a busy week for the Wolves in the transfer market after securing the services of young central defender Harrison Buesnel attacker Alex Masciovecchio. The club and Carney is still in the market for a couple of other signings to shore up the squad and push for finals next season.
Read more: Govers makes early running in India series
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.