The kids are alright: Wollongong Wolves bolster their NPL NSW playing squad

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated November 28 2022 - 6:28pm, first published 5:00pm
Both Buesnel (left) and Masciovecchio (right) will be welcome additions to Carney's new look Wolves squad for next season as the club looks to get itself back into the finals spots following a ninth placed finish in 2022.

David Carney has further bolstered his stocks for his Wolves team next season, signing youngsters Harrison Buesnel and Alex Masciovecchio for the 2023 squad.

