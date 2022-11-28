David Carney has further bolstered his stocks for his Wolves team next season, signing youngsters Harrison Buesnel and Alex Masciovecchio for the 2023 squad.
Masciovecchio, 21, was a former Unanderra Hearts and Wolves junior in his younger days. After a stint with Sydney FC NPL, the exciting forward headed to Europe to play his football.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was forced to head back home and signed for fellow NPL1 club Sutherland and then the year after, Rockdale.
After going full circle and being signed for the Wolves, Masciovecchio said he felt as though he felt like he was back home.
"Wolves have always been a great club to me," he told the Mercury.
"Even in my years away from them they were always in contact always calling me to come back. My relationship with the Wolves has always been very good. I feel as though now is the right time to come back. A bonus [of the move] is taking a break from travelling.
"Playing at WIN Stadium was a big draw card. I'm very excited. I was very successful as a young boy here and hopefully that can carry over as a senior.
He said the opportunity to work with former Socceroo Carney, as well as Wolves coaching consultant Alex Brosque was something that he would relish.
"They've both got an incredible amount of knowledge. 'Brosquey' being a forward he knows how to finish. Working under both of them will be great. It will only help me to improve and I'm looking forward to learning a lot off of them," Masciovecchio said.
"I want to go as far as we can this season and win the league. My goal is to just be successful with myself. Score goals for the team and make assists. Just to also be creative and an energetic player on the pitch, [it] is always the player I've been. I just want to succeed with the team."
Buesnel, 19, had a successful season in the NPL in the ACT last season, winning the league with Tuggeranong United.
The centre-back said he was incredibly excited to learn and develop his game under Carney.
"It's exciting to see the guys I will be playing with and looking forward to it," he said.
"He's [Carney] has got a big reputation obviously playing for Australia. So it's pretty exciting having a coach like that. Hopefully I can learn a lot from him and his experiences.
Buesnel admitted that he was a little surprised to be signed by the Wolves and said it would be a step up, but he was adamant he would be putting in a lot of work in order to become a key member of the team.
"I was a bit surprised that I got signed because I only sent in a few clips of me playing in Canberra," he said.
"They signed me straight up but I'm happy about that. But I'm really to train well and train hard to put my best foot forward."
The Wolves have a few spots left in their squad and are holding talks with players to finalise their roster for the start of the campaign, which begins in February next year.
The club has previously re-signed crucial members of the squad from last season, including captain Lachlan Scott, player of the year for 2022 Banri Kanaizumi and others such as Marcus Beattie, Josh Macdonald, as well as signing Walter Scott.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
