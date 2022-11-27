Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Updated

Oak Flats Rats continue wait for first win of South Coast Cricket season

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 27 2022 - 4:30pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oak Flats batter Joss Lynch swings the ball through the leg side on Saturday. Picture by Robert Peet

Oak Flats remain winless in 2022/23 after suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of North Nowra-Cambewarra on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.