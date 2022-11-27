Corrimal have moved off the bottom of the Cricket Illawarra ladder after claiming their first win of the Men's One-Day Premiership on Saturday.
It was a result that proved four weeks in the waiting, but Corrimal's five-wicket victory over Port Kembla at King George V Oval helped the Cougars leap-frog Port on the table.
The win was set up by a strong performance with the ball from Ben Cracknell, who took 3/20 from 10 overs, while Stephen Wallace and Kyle Trebel both scored half-centuries during Corrimal's successful run-chase.
"It's nice to get on the board, it's been a little bit of a frustrating start [to the season]. We feel like we could have won some games that we put ourselves in good positions in, but we collapsed through the middle order," captain Kyle Trebel said.
"I think everything just clicked for us on Saturday. In the sheds, it felt like we had a little bit more of a drive and belief going out there with the bat. We knew we had a few players out, including Mitch [Jones] whose been scoring a lot of runs for us, so we needed a few others to step up."
Port captain Daniel Phelps won the toss and elected to bat first on Saturday, and his side responded by compiling 8/194 from 50 overs. Opener Nick Kapsimallis top-scored for the hosts with 34, while Cracknell and Trebel combined for five wickets.
In reply, the Cougars were in trouble at 1/5, before Wallace and Jake Osborne combined for an 89-run partnership.
Osborne was then dismissed for 39, but Wallace kept going as he put the visitors on track for victory. The opener eventually fell for 66 with the scoreboard reading 4/140. From there, it was Trebel who finished the job, scoring an unbeaten 64 as Corrimal moved past the target with five wickets and three overs to spare.
"Stephen and Jake came out and put us in a good position, and then we went on from there and were able to close the game out pretty well," Trebel said.
"This win will be great for the whole team, especially because we should get a few players back next week. We'll get them back in and the other boys will gel together and be a lot more confidence going into next week."
Corrimal's victory came on a day of upsets across the first grade competition, which included both of the previously undefeated Balgownie and Wollongong suffering defeats.
An unbroken 52-run stand between Richard Marsh (37 not out) and Kias Thompson (33 not out) helped Dapto claimed a three-wicket win at Judy Masters Oval over the Magpies, who will remain on top of the ladder despite the loss. In the other game at Figtree Oval, Wests Illawarra held on to claim a thrilling 11-run victory over the Lighthouse Keepers, with Udara Jayasundra and Aaryn Kornberger combining for six wickets for the winners.
Meanwhile, University jumped into second spot on the ladder after proving far too strong for Helensburgh at Rex Jackson Oval. The hosts mustered just 76 in the first innings, which Uni chased down in the 12th over for the loss of four wickets. Angus Campbell led the way with an unbeaten 32.
In the final match, Northern Districts notched up their second successive win after beating Keira by six runs at Hollymount Park.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
