Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League
Breaking

Local product Lachlan Scott re-signs for the Wollongong Wolves next season

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:25am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Scott will play on for the 2023 season as the signing marks David Carney's first bit of business on the field as head coach. Picture: Anna Warr

New Wollongong Wolves coach David Carney has wasted no time in the off-season following the re-signing of last season's captain and top goalscorer Lachlan Scott.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.