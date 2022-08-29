Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

All the best action shots from the NSW junior cycling championships at Illawarra Cycling Club

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated August 29 2022 - 12:36am, first published 12:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Illawarra Cycle Club's Nate Burns took out the NSW under 17 road race and time trial events, as the new criterium course was unveiled at the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.