Illawarra Cycle Club's Nate Burns took out the NSW under 17 road race and time trial events, as the new criterium course was unveiled at the weekend.
A rising star in the ranks, Burns proved a dominant force in the major state titles events, before playing a sacrificial role leading the way for Illawarra in the criterium event.
Advertisement
The road championships was held at Mt Keira on Saturday, before the time trials at Marshall Mount on Sunday.
Illawarra teammate Hugh Vaughan was in the hunt to take out the criterium, before being involved in a collision on the final bend.
A top young sprinter, Vaughan recovered to finish fifth despite having bent handlebars from the incident.
Lucy Allen also had an outstanding event, finishing second in the under 15 road race and time trial.
The new course comes before the world cycling championships to be held in the Illawarra next month.
"It received the highest praise from competitors who had travelled from Queensland and Victoria to compete," Illawarra director of coaching Terry Doherty said.
"It's great for the club and the region.
"The Illawarra riders did really well, Nate winning both events and then I'm of the opinion Hugh could have won if not for the collision in the criterium.
"It's such an exciting time for cycling in the region."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.