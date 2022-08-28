Shellharbour's Ellen Perez heads to the US Open as one of the world's in form doubles player after combining with American Nicole Melichar-Martinez to take out a WTA 250 title in Cleveland on Sunday.
Perez and Melichar-Martinez, the No.2 seeds, took out the final, beating Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic.
Advertisement
It came after they overcame Shuko Aoyama of Japan and Hao-Ching Chan of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final earlier in the day, after the match was delayed due to a power outage, while Perez and Melichar-Martinez held six match points in the second set tie-break.
The result follows runner-up finishes at the Western and Southern Open in Ohio last week and in the Toronto WTA 1000 decider against Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.
The duo have won 12 of their past 14 matches together.
But they could yet face retiring Serena Williams and sister Venus in the US Open doubles competition, after the US superstars were handed a wildcard, the ninth time they've combined to play doubles together at the tournament.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.