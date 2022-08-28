Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour's Ellen Perez eyes US Open success after claiming doubles title

Updated August 28 2022 - 3:38am, first published 3:22am
Shellharbour's Ellen Perez and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez. Picture by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Shellharbour's Ellen Perez heads to the US Open as one of the world's in form doubles player after combining with American Nicole Melichar-Martinez to take out a WTA 250 title in Cleveland on Sunday.

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

