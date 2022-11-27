While the dream of joining an AFL club will become a reality for dozens of teenagers on Monday and Tuesday nights, Lachie Cabor will patiently wait for his opportunity to arrive in 12 months' time.
The Shellharbour talent, 17, has been accepted into the 2023 NAB AFL Academy, a program which recognises the best young talents in Australia who are one year too young to be picked for this year's AFL Draft.
It is the second straight year that the Shellharbour Swans junior - who is also a Sydney Swans Academy member - has been accepted into the program, strengthening Cabor's chances of getting picked up by an AFL club in late 2023.
Participants will receive expert coaching and learn more about the off-field side of Australian rules football.
"The academy gives me more opportunities to get better coaching on how to deal with media and player agents, and opportunities around game exposures, trips down to Melbourne for games, and training camps. We also have different things lined up around the mental health and social media side of things," Cabor told the Mercury.
"Seeing the draft [this week] gives you a bit more hope and a bit more determination that you want to see your name called out, instead of missing out and having to sit there. You hear the stories every year about the boys that have got people together for their draft night, and they haven't been called out, so you want to keep working to not be that unlucky person. You want to be that person that gets their name called out and has that opportunity that many people wish they had.
"Ever since I was about four or five, playing in the AFL is what I've wanted to do."
The academy selection caps a roller-coaster 2022 for Cabor. The talented midfielder spent 12 months on the sidelines after suffering a syndesmosis injury, however, highlights included running onto the MCG for the NAB Futures match, which was a curtain-raiser to the AFL Grand Final.
As part of the academy program's criteria, Cabor also got the chance to meet and train with the Sydney Swans AFL squad earlier this year.
"It was just great to see the different standard they have for their training levels. The standards they hold for themselves at training, and then the way they go about their meetings, opened my eyes about what level you need to be the best of the best, playing in the AFL," the teenager said.
"My favourite player at the Swans is Luke Parker, but I was just excited to meet and train with all of them. Meeting them is one thing, but being able to kick a footy and train with them was just next level."
The 2023 NAB AFL and AFLW Acadamies were announced ahead of the two-night NAB AFL Draft, which begins on Monday.
Ulladulla footballer Melanie Staunton, who is part of the GWS Giants Academy, was also accepted into next year's AFLW Academy.
National academy manager and former Collingwood midfielder Tarkyn Lockyer - who played more than 200 AFL games for the Magpies - will coach both squads. Lockyer said all players were thoroughly deserving of their selections in the squads.
"We are very excited about the high level of talent within this group of future stars of the AFL and AFLW, many of whom have already showcased their outstanding skills and abilities at representative level," Lockyer said.
"As part of their selection in the 2023 NAB AFL and AFLW Academy, players will be given the opportunity to continue to develop on and off the field under the guidance of expert coaching, high performance and well-being staff.
"They will also be given the opportunity to be part of AFL and AFLW environments by attend training sessions with AFL and AFLW clubs, which will provide first-hand experience of the standards required to make it at the highest level."
