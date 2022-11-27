Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hawks season hits new low as red-hot Phoenix run riot

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 27 2022 - 6:52pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Froling battles with Phoenix big-man Alan Williams. Picture by Getty Images

Illawarra is closing in on some unwanted history after falling to a ninth straight loss, 112-78, to a smoking hot Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.