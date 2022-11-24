Returning NBL import Michael Frazier II has learned a thing or two about the importance of due diligence. So, when the Illawarra Hawks came calling, he knew exactly who to call.
Former Wildcats teammate Kevin White answered, having forged a strong bond with the 28-year-old Florida native in their time together in the west last season.
It was a tumultuous stint for Frazier, who spent the entire season with the axe hanging over him and found himself in the bizaare situation of training alongside his looming replacement John Brown III.
The club ultimately missed the deadline to add Brown to its roster, allowing Frazier to see out the season, but it was a campaign plagued with uncertainty on a team and personal level for the former Houston Rocket.
It was through the tougher times White's friendship came to the fore.
"Whitey's my guy, I actually called him twice [before signing]," Frazier said.
"That had a lot to do with me making the decision to join. He was great for me the whole time [in Perth]. Even before it got really bad, I think he already had a bigger picture in mind and he just stayed in my ear.
"He's just a great dude that's a brother for life so it's bigger than basketball with me and Kev. When I got the opportunity to link back up with him again here, I thought a lot of stars were aligning.
"He was obviously with me in Perth last year and he saw me day in and day out, the way I train and the way I go about being a professional. He thought I would be a great fit here and I trust his judgement.
"He's not someone that's going to lie to me and tell me what I need to hear just to get me somewhere. We have a really good relationship and he spoke really highly of the coaches and the organisation and he's been a hundred per cent correct from what I've seen since I've been here."
White's endorsement went a long way for a guy who, given his experience, wasn't going to throw his lot in with any club without ensuring it was the right fit for an NBL return.
"Especially after going through what I went through last year, I did a little bit more digging, asked a few more questions," Frazier said.
"When the opportunity presented itself I was a tad more diligent than just pulling the trigger this time but, speaking to the coaches and management coming in, I think my skillset fits what we need here.
"It's obviously a different situation coming to a club that needs a spark and needs some energy to just get us over the hump and win some ball games.
"There's going to be opportunities for me to attack and play to my strengths. That's all I really want at the end of the day, just an opportunity. I have that oppotunity here being back in the NBL and I'm not going to take it lightly."
The University of Florida alum finished up averaging seven points, four rebounds and an assist for the Wildcats, but showed his ability over the final three games, bookending his campaign with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists in his final outing for the club.
It was a silver lining to his first NBL stint, but he admits he will return to Australia with something of a point to prove.
"I definitely hoped that I'd come back and get another opportunity," he said.
"I reflected internally and tried to figure out what I could've done better and went into this offseason with a hunger to get better and, wherever I played this year, show people what I'm capable of.
"The end of last year, I don't even really consider it a breakthough because I was capable of that when I came here.
"The chips didn't fall to where I could have that opportunity every single night, but I definitely have that ability so I want to be able to show people that I can do that over a sustained period of time and help this club win.
"I'm really going to hang my hat on the defensive end of the floor and I think the offense will come. We got a lot of guys who can put the ball in the hole but the main thing is just winning ball games."
Frazier's arrival is a Godsend for coach Jacob Jackomas who has endured a horrendous start to his rookie campaign as a head coach, losing two imports to season-ending injuries inside of nine games.
Frazier will make his maiden Hawks appearance against the Phoenix on Sunday, hopefully alongside Peyton Siva who missed a last-start loss to Sydney with a calf complaint.
Much like Frazier, Siva is also looking to put his stamp on the league after enduring a similarly up and down debut NBL season with New Zealand last year.
The point to prove is something Jackomas is more than willing to tap into.
"They just fit our bill right now because we're getting kicked a little bit and we want guys that are motivated and a little bit nasty," Jackomas said.
"Michael obviously he had a very rough time last year. No disrespect to Perth or him, but his character got tested and we really liked that about him, he was a total professional.
"Coming in and knowing the league is really massive for us. We need a little bit of everything but we need a guy who can defend and score the ball and he can do that in a few aspects.
"He was the best player available and I think we've been really lucky with what we've got. We'll try and put him in positions to be successful scoring-wise as quick as we can and I see him helping from the get-go."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
