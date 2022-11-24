Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Neither publicised nor hidden': The story behind who owns the Illawarra Hawks

Ben Langford
Kate McIlwain
By Ben Langford, and Kate McIlwain
Updated November 24 2022 - 5:51pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jared Novelly, right, with Dorry Kordahi at an NBL match at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre in February. Picture by Adam McLean.

A court case between two billionaires over a multimillion dollar rental property has highlighted details about the ownership of the Illawarra Hawks, with documents showing the team is owned by a foreign company based in the US state of Delaware.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.