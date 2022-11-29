Illawarra Mercury
Govers makes early running in India series

By By Tony de Souza
Updated November 29 2022 - 3:29pm, first published 3:20pm
Blaker Govers starred for the Kookaburras against India. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Blake Govers was the toast of the Kookaburras when he netted five goals in the opening two Tests of the five-match series against India in Adelaide last weekend.

