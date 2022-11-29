Govers makes early running in India series

Blake Govers was the toast of the Kookaburras when he netted five goals in the opening two Tests of the five-match series against India in Adelaide last weekend.
What a welcome return for the Illawarra player just back from the Belgium league but he could not play for the winning NSW Pride team who recently won the Hockey1 league.
Flynn Ogilvie was excused from the opening Tests due to work commitments in Perth but will join the squad for the final tests this weekend at the same venue.
Govers, playing his 120th game for the Kookas, was happy to be back with his team mates and especially for last Sunday's 7-4 win which also celebrated captain Eddie Ockenden's 400th game for his country.
"This was an awesome win for Eddie and getting a couple of drag flicks for the team and just doing my role for the team," Govers said.
"It's been a good valuable wins for the team in preparation for the World Cup in India next year."
The first Test was an explosive 5-4 win for the Kookaburras after the match was locked at 2-2 at halftime and 3-3 in the third quarter.
Govers applied his specialist drag flicks in the fourth quarter bringing the score to 4-3 and in the final minute made it 5-4 to the surprise of the Indians who had levelled at 4-4.
Govers' hat trick came in the second Test where he levelled scores 1-1 in the first quarter with a terrific tomahawk shot from a corner rebound after down one goal.
His second goal came in the second quarter bringing the score to 4-2 and completing his hat trick when he scored from the penalty spot to take the score to 7-3 before the Indians pulled one back for a final 7-4 scoreline.
"I've had a few good opportunities with the Kookas so far, just more opportunities to do my art across the world," Govers said.
The third Test will be played on Wednesday and the final two this weekend in Adelaide.
