Wollongong Touch Association president Stephen Sopher says the Devils have high ambitions as they prepare to send six teams to this year's NSW State Cup.
The Devils will be represented by women's opens teams, a men's open side, two mixed open teams and a men's over-40s outfit at the state competition in Port Macquarie, which kicks off this Friday.
The State Cup is held annually on the first Friday in December and is the sport's premier representative event in NSW. Sending six teams is an equal club record for the Devils at the competition.
"We're excited and ready for our State Cup campaign. Unfortunately, it was cancelled last year at the last minute, so it's exciting to be going," Sopher said.
"We're taking six teams, and I'd love to have one or two in the grand final, but it's a very difficult competition. But the teams we've got on the park are all performing well and ready to go."
After the 2021 calendar was decimated due to COVID, the Devils have been kept busy this year with plenty of club and representative competitions. Highlights included the club having six players compete in the Touch Football State of Origin, while Wollongong Touch also played hosts to rounds of the prestigious Sydney competition, the Vawdon Cup.
"There's been plenty of touch football throughout the year which has been great, it's been great to be back on the field," Sopher said.
"We're really excited about how the club is going.
''The junior competition has been the biggest we've seen in a lot of years, and we're really excited to see them come up and hopefully represent at the senior State Cup soon.
''And we've also got the junior State Cup coming up in February."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
