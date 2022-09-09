The Devils will create a slice of club history this weekend when Wollongong hosts three rounds of the Vawdon Cup for the first time at Thomas Dalton Park, Fairy Meadow.
The prestigious Sydney championships began in 1976, but the NSW Touch competition has never been held in the Illawarra.
In 2022, the Cup will feature 96 teams from across Metro Sydney, out to as far as Orange and as far north as Newcastle. The action begins on Friday night with 30 teams arriving in the region, while on Sunday, all 96 teams and more than 100 referees will be in action in a huge double-header day.
"As a club, it's something Wollongong Touch has pushed hard to achieve for many years," club vice-president Tim Robinson said.
"Hosting a Vawdon Cup is great reward for all clubs, players and referees who've travelled to Sydney to compete for many years. To play on home turf in front of family and friends and welcome other amazing teams to our beautiful city is really cool."
