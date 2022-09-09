Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wollongong Touch Association to host NSW Vawdon Cup competition this weekend

Updated September 9 2022 - 3:12am, first published 3:10am
Devils men's open captain Dylan Holtom in action.

The Devils will create a slice of club history this weekend when Wollongong hosts three rounds of the Vawdon Cup for the first time at Thomas Dalton Park, Fairy Meadow.

