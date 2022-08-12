Six Wollongong representatives are set to take part in Touch Football Australia's State of Origin series played at Coffs Harbour next week.
Cara Zaremski (women's 27's), Ben James (men's 35's), Steve Sopher (men's 40's), Joel Willoughby (open men's coach), Tim Robinson (open men's coaching staff) and Tony Calabria (referee) will all take part in the event which is touted as the pinnacle of touch football.
The 2022 State of Origin series will feature 18 divisions, including one invitational division. The event will be held on the 19th and 20th of August at C.ex Coffs International Stadium. The event will hold significance for NSW, with it being 50th year of NSW Touch Football.
The series will be a special moment for men's 35's representative James, who will be making his State of Origin debut. He said being selected for NSW was a moment he had dreamed about for a long time.
"It has certainly been a goal of mine for some time now. To finally gain selection and represent NSW is something that is very exciting for me. I'm really looking forward to the series. First and foremost, it would be fantastic to come away with a victory if possible. I think from my perspective simply being involved with your mates is a great part of the experience that I am looking forward to."
James added he had enjoyed his time with the NSW team training camps in preparation for Origin.
"We've already had a couple of weekend camps and another one-off day and the boys have trained together really well. I haven't heard much of the Queensland side but from our side of things I think we're in with a really good shot."
Each series will consist of a best of three format.
