Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Six Wollongong representatives selected for NSW for Touch Football State of Origin

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 12 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong's best: Tim Robinson (left), Cara Zaremski, Ben James and Steve Sopher will all travel to Coffs Harbour. Photo: Wesley Lonergan

Six Wollongong representatives are set to take part in Touch Football Australia's State of Origin series played at Coffs Harbour next week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.