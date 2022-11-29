The Debate: Can the Windies cause an upset in Perth?

It's great to see Scott Boland back, who has made himself a cult-hero following his sensational 6-7 spell against England last summer. I would not be surprised to see some experimentation with the side before the South Africa series, however if the team is selected on who is playing the best right now, I would have Warner and Usman Khawaja opening, then following that I would have Marnus Labuschagne, Smith, Head, all-rounder Cameron Green and wicketkeeper Alex Carey rounding out the top seven.