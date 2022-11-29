The Debate: Can the Windies cause an upset in Perth?

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and JORDAN WARREN discuss Australia's chances - and who is likely to play - heading into their first Test of the summer against the West Indies.
BARTLETT: Well, Jordan, it feels like it's only been five minutes since England claimed Twenty20 World Cup glory, but here we are on the eve of the first Test of the Australian summer.
Since that disappointing home Cup campaign for the Aussies, they bounced back to dismantle the Poms 3-0 in an ODI series, and should be full of confidence. It may be a different format, but Steve Smith in particular looked in great touch with the bat, while Mitchell Starc and captain Pat Cummins were threatening with the ball.
I know it's a different format, but do you see the Aussies carrying that form into Perth on Wednesday?
WARREN: I agree Josh that ODI series was complete and utter dominance from Australia over England. And despite the fact that yes it is a different format, it hardly matters to the players who are hitting the runs and getting wickets.
For Smith he was seeing them like beach balls in the ODI's and for Australia's sake, hopefully he continues that against the West Indies in the Tests.
The usual suspects such as Smith, Cummins, Starc, Warner and Hazelwood will have ample opportunity to be in form at home in the two matches in Perth and Adelaide against a Windies side that have traditionally struggled away from home, most notably in Australia.
It will be a jammed packed summer for Australia, who will follow the West Indies series with three more Tests against a 'sterner' South Africa.
Whilst I wouldn't expect the West Indies to lie down, you would suspect Australia would get the job done and with matches in Perth and Adelaide [where there is next to no rain usually] there should be plenty of opportunity to play five days of cricket in both matches.
Despite being heavy favourites, do you think Australia need to be weary of the Windies Josh? Who do you like in their squad?
BARTLETT: Honestly, mate, I'm pretty worried about the Windies heading into this series. Long gone are the glory days of the men from the Caribbean, and it's been sad to see so many promising talents turn their backs on the national team to chase money on the global Twenty20 circuit.
Having said that, I think there are a few players that fans can get excited about. Paceman Alzarri Joseph picked up five wickets during the Windies' draw with the Prime Minister's XI in the warm-up game and has averaged under 26 in Tests this year, while quick Kemar Roach boasts more than 250 Test wickets. They could also opt to play youngster Jayden Seales, who has picked up 36 wickets in just nine Tests so far.
In terms of batting, I'm really hoping the Windies blood promising opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of WI great Shivnarine. Tagenarine scored a fighting century, and backed it with a 56 in the second innings, against the PM's XI and looks like he could stand up against the Aussie attack. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite will also need to score plenty of runs for the Windies to be competitive, because their likely batting line-up looks pretty light on paper.
Speaking of selections, one of our favourites past-times is predicting the Aussie team for the first Test. A few eyebrows were raised when Marcus Harris was picked ahead of the series - can you see the Victorian opener forcing his way into the side? And are there any guys you thought were unlucky not to be chosen?
WARREN: No doubt there has been many conversations over a few mineral waters in pubs around Australia about who should be in the starting eleven come the first Test match against the Windies.
I think in the past Harris has struggled but at the age of 30 now he may come into his prime as we have seen with many former Aussie batters such as Michael Hussey and Shaun Marsh, both examples of players who have not hit their best form until their mid-to-late 30s.
As for any unlucky players, I don't really have any complaints with the squad. It's a huge series for Travis Head, who really needs to find form once again after averaging just under 20 since his Ashes heroics last year.
It's great to see Scott Boland back, who has made himself a cult-hero following his sensational 6-7 spell against England last summer. I would not be surprised to see some experimentation with the side before the South Africa series, however if the team is selected on who is playing the best right now, I would have Warner and Usman Khawaja opening, then following that I would have Marnus Labuschagne, Smith, Head, all-rounder Cameron Green and wicketkeeper Alex Carey rounding out the top seven.
Then the bottom order I would have captain Cummins, Starc, Nathan Lyon and Boland to round out the batting.
What do you think about that starting XI Josh, am I on the money? Would you make any 'smoky' changes?
BARTLETT: I certainly think you're close with that side. The return of Khawaja to partner Warner has certainly helped fill a hole at the top of the order, while the rest of that middle order looks pretty solid. My only change would be Hazlewood coming in for Boland, though the selectors may consider playing all four quicks. However, I think Lyon has definitely shown his value by being able to hold up an end.
In terms of 'smoky' choices, there's nothing pressing, though I do think we have to think about the future soon. Warner and Khawaja are both in their mid-30s, with "The Bull" already hinting that he's considering retirement in the next 12 months. I think Matt Renshaw and Pete Hanscomb have both done plenty at domestic level that they should be looked at for another chance at Test level soon.
But, for now, let's keep our attention on the present. I think the Aussies will kick off this series in style in Perth with an innings victory. How do you see the first Test playing out?
WARREN: Australia will win, however with nothing to lose, I think the Windies will make it close.
