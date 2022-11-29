Illawarra Mercury
The Debate: Can the Windies cause an upset in Perth?

By Josh Bartlett and Jordan Warren
Updated November 29 2022 - 11:47am, first published 11:30am
Steve Smith looked in great touch during Australia's recent ODI series and will anchor the middle order during the Tests against the West Indies. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and JORDAN WARREN discuss Australia's chances - and who is likely to play - heading into their first Test of the summer against the West Indies.

