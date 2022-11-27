Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

HOOPLA: Hawks captain not courting sympathy amid rough start

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:57pm, first published 10:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hawks current campaign is undoubtedly the toughest skipper Tyler Harvey has endured in his three seasons in Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean.

Hawks captain Tyler Harvey believes strongly in the power of positivity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.