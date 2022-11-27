Croome Road Sporting Complex was a sea of pink as the South Coast cricket community rallied together to support a good cause on Saturday.
The Rail Cricket Club hosted a gala day to raise funds for breast cancer research, an event which was the brainchild of the club's women's captain Tamara Willstrop.
Willstrop said a big crowd enjoyed the occasion and everyone got in the spirit of the event, which including sporting plenty of pink attire.
"We haven't got a [final] tally yet, we won't have that until the raffles and silent auctions are finished, but we raised a nice amount of money for research. I think we've raised around $1000 so far," she said.
"It was a great day, the kids loved it and the adults loved it. We were selling pink wigs and a lot of pink merchandise, which helped for anyone who had forgot to wear something pink, though not many did. The girls in my team all wore wigs and pinned them onto their helmets and wore them on the field, and we had one girl wear a pink afro while fielding."
Saturday's event was highlighted by two Twenty20 women's matches, which were won by Warilla and Oak Flats. Other activities included rides, jumping castles, music and a barbecue.
Special guest was Sydney Thunder wicketkeeper, Albion Park's Tahlia Wilson, who has returned to the Illawarra following the recent Women's Big Bash League season.
Willstrop said Wilson was generous with her time and proved a popular figure at the Croome gala day.
"Tahlia was there all day and was signing little signature bats for the kids. We've also got a big cricket bat on silent auction with her signing on the back as well," Willstrop said.
"It was really good to have her down there, she was chatting away with all of the players and a lot of us got photos with her, so it was really nice. It meant a lot to us."
Meanwhile, Illawarra men's representative cricket team was in action on Sunday against Shoalhaven in the Creighton Cup final.
Shoalhaven batted first and posted 156, which Illawarra chased down with six wickets left. James Chappell top-scored with 56 and Jono Rose (41) provided support.
