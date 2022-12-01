Illawarra Mercury
Thirroul Thunderbirds back calls for Women's Illawarra Premier League in 2023

By Joshua Bartlett
Updated December 2 2022 - 11:03am, first published 10:00am
Thirroul's Cara Baker controls possession during a game against Albion Park in 2020. Picture by Adam McLean

Thirroul Football Club has thrown their weight behind plans for a Women's Illawarra Premier League to be introduced next year.

