Thirroul Football Club has thrown their weight behind plans for a Women's Illawarra Premier League to be introduced next year.
Football South Coast is looking into the potential of a women's competition, which would have a similar set up to the men's premiership, and is currently seeking feedback from local clubs.
The current top grassroots league in the region is Women's Division One.
Thirroul is one of several clubs who have openly backed the women's IPL concept if it's given the green light in 2023. Claytyn Gehrke, who captains the Thunderbirds first grade women's side, said the move would provide a great boost for the local women's game.
"I went from playing in the NPL when I was younger, where you were playing at that higher standard. And then moving to this [league], I think it's going to make a big difference for the younger generation coming through," Gehrke told the Mercury.
"I think it will help with the development of our younger generation to be able to have that higher standard in the local competition, especially with so many younger girls now playing soccer.
"The women's IPL would bring a higher standard to each club, and maybe even make it a little easier. Out at Thirroul, we have three different grades, and it's really hard to support each other and each team when you've got second grade playing at Kiama at two o'clock, and first grade playing at Thirroul at one o'clock.
"Hopefully it would get a bit more support from the community, especially if we could have a whole afternoon of soccer down at each club."
Gehrke has been playing football at Thirroul for close to five years and, during that time, has seen a major growth in girls and women taking up the sport.
With the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia looming on the horizon next year, she said it was the perfect time to introduce a Women's Premier League.
"When I was younger and going through, there was definitely not as many opportunities for young girls trying to play at that higher standard as there is now. I even have a younger sister, we're six years apart, and it's been so different, there's so many opportunities. And changing our league to the IPL is just going to create way more opportunities as well," Gehrke said.
"Hopefully the young girls who are watching the World Cup on the TV, or going up to the games, they might even be inspired to sign up to play the next year and give it a crack, regardless of where they're at or how old they are. I think it's just going to be awesome to see."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
