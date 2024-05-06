Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Rainy weather patterns on repeat, Farmborough Heights home damaged in deluge

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 6 2024 - 4:16pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Dixon looking at his carport and retaining walls at his Farmborough Heights that were destroyed in heavy rainfall on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Andrew Dixon looking at his carport and retaining walls at his Farmborough Heights that were destroyed in heavy rainfall on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The Illawarra is in for Groundhog Day, with last week's weather patterns to be repeated all over again.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.