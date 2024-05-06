Mother, teen daughter and pet dog run from their burning Dapto home

A mother, her teenage daughter and their dog were forced to run for their lives after a fault sparked a fire in their Dapto home.
Smoke and flames were billowing out of the two-story home when firefighters arrived at the Princes Highway property at 4.57pm on Sunday, May 5.
"There were massive plumes of smoke and flames," Fire and Rescue NSW Dapto Station Officer Tim Lyons said.
"It was going, well and truly, the window was open and that was fanning it.
"A mother and daughter got out and the dog was ok, he was out the back."
Firefighters from Albion Park and Warrawong were also deployed to the burning property to help get the fire under control.
The flames were so intense that neighbouring properties received minor damage.
"There was a fair bit of heat and things melted on neighbouring properties," Station Officer Lyons said.
Despite the efforts of firefighters, the family's home was destroyed.
The cause of the fire is not suspicious and thought to have been started by an electrical fault with a computer.
Firefighters are so concerned about the number of house fires in the Illawarra, they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code below to request a free smoke alarm.
