The Illawarra has had a five-year spike in house fires, with 25 homes severely damaged or destroyed so far this winter.
Winter is a peak time for house fires, and data exclusively provided to the Illawarra Mercury shows 20 people have been injured and one killed in house fires for the first seven weeks of winter (to July 24) over the past five years.
Data shows around 40 per cent of homes destroyed did not have a working smoke alarm.
Firefighters are so concerned about the statistics, that they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms and home safety checks for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarms are free and so is the fire safety advice.
"Everything's free because from a Fire and Rescue perspective, we'd much rather be able to provide you a free smoke alarm, free advice on fire safety in your household," Fire and Rescue NSW Illawarra Zone Commander Superintendent Peter Church said.
"We'd much rather just come when there's not an emergency, rather than you see us turning up when there's a fire."
Smoke inhalation is an often-used term during a fire, but Supt Church said it can "absolutely" kill you very easily.
"You can't smell smoke when you sleep, it's an asphyxiant," he said.
"By the time you're made aware that this is a fire, generally you've got to run through the smoke to get out.
"That's why it's so important to have working smoke alarms, particularly in your bedroom, because you need that early notification that there is fire so that you can get out safely."
Of the 25 house fires in the Illawarra to July 24 this year, 10 homes did not have a working smoke alarm.
In 2022 there were 21 house fires in the region, three homes did not having a working smoke alarm.
In 2021 there were 15 house fires (five without an alarm), in 2020 there were 15 residential fires (eight without an alarm), and in 2019 there were 21 fires (six without an alarm).
Supt Church has been a firefighter for decades and attended many fatal house fires, yet he can't understand why so many homes don't have a working smoke alarm.
In some cases batteries have been removed or expired, or the entire alarm has been disabled.
"It's rather frustrating for us that the percentage is so low," he said.
Everyone can benefit, however there are people within our communities that are statistically at higher risk of incidents occurring, including:
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
