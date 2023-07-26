Illawarra Mercury
Increase in Illawarra winter house fires prompt smoke alarm campaign

Updated July 26 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 2:00pm
The Illawarra has had a five-year spike in house fires, with 25 homes severely damaged or destroyed so far this winter.

