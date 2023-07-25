Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Wollongong Harbour the site of second vessel sinking in a week

Janine Graham
Nadine Morton
By Janine Graham, and Nadine Morton
Updated July 25 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man in his 40s and his dog have been pulled from their sinking boat at Wollongong Harbour, as debris and fuel spread across the waterway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.