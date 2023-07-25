Illawarra Rugby's slow death: Why Operation Resuscitation must start now

The fact Avondale have only played one game in the past five weeks highlights some of the serious issues facing Illawarra rugby administrators now and in the future.
The past two weekends the injury-hit Tech Waratahs and University forfeited their games against the Wombats.
Last month Bowral also pulled out of its scheduled game against Avondale due to a mounting injury toll.
This comes after Illawarra rugby's oldest club the Wollongong Vikings pulled out of the first-grade competition just one round into this year's season.
Vikings are working hard in the background to return next season but it's no guarantee they will be back playing in the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition.
Some respected figures in the game, including Illawarra referee Glen Packer believes the time is now to address the issues "seriously hurting" the game he loves.
The Campbelltown Harlequins life member has been involved in rugby for 30 years, some 22 years as a player for the Harlequins.
Packer, whose father is the president of the Harlequins, said his concern was solely to grow the game in the Illawarra.
That's why he urged those running the game to act quickly or risk losing more clubs from grassroots rugby both in Illawarra and in the Sydney competition.
"Illawarra has a tough six months," Packer said.
"I think ultimately what we all want to do is to strengthen the Illawarra competition. We need to encourage more people to join it. We need to discourage players from changing clubs.
"It's about getting back loyalty in the jersey, getting back camaraderie.
"I'll never play for Camden, I played for Campbelltown my whole life. I live five minutes from Camden's ground but I'll never play for Camden ever....that is what it should be.
"We should be getting back into that rivalry like Tech v Uni and Camden v Campbelltown, that rivalry needs to come back.....but if Vikings can't rebuild and that club goes, the game is in trouble."
Illawarra District Rugby Union president Tom Ellicott said the board had been working hard throughout the year to grow the game.
"In the background of the planning which has been undertaken throughout this year with the IDRU Planning Day this Sunday with the senior management team of NSW Rugby present, public focus is being drawn to the recent negative impact of forfeits as a sign of the decline of the game.
"The IDRU board see the forfeits as a challenge for the clubs involved but they do not represent the true strength of what is a 10-club competition," he said.
"The IDRU has worked pro-actively with all clubs this year with the assistance and significant investment of time from NSW Rugby, to identify challenges and all clubs have come to the table to work out a way forward collectively.
"Hundreds of hours of work have been undertaken by the IDRU with NSW Rugby on development this year and this will continue.
"The work is being done to increase our numbers in a 10-club competition with over 2000 participants in junior and senior rugby with direct ongoing focus on the development of the girls and women's competitions with the establishment of a women's rugby committee which will work with the board to oversee development and the competition structure moving forward.
"This has been lost in the optics of the recent forfeits which do no more than damage the game. Clubs should be doing everything possible to get teams and players on the field to play either competition round or modified rugby.
"The decision of the forfeits was made by the combination of the players, management and of the clubs and not that of the Illawarra District or the board."
Ellicott added the board remained disheartened by the forfeits during the 2023 season and the IDRU, including himself and chairman Steven Tresidder, had made it clear that this cannot continue to happen.
"The IDRU district and IDRU board have been subject to ill-informed criticism due to the forfeit decisions by the clubs, and the board will continue to work with clubs but we can not continue to hamper the reputation of the game," he said.
"The board has been in discussions with the Avondale club, acknowledging what has happened and how this has impacted their season.
"Options for modified games include modified weight and age grouping in senior rugby, modified skill based rules such as non-contested scrums and 'friendlies' are open for discussion between clubs and the IDRU board, as we look to keep as many players playing the sport we all love.
"The board is likely to resolve in the future, that clubs in the IDRU district will need to show evidence all options have been considered before a forfeit occurs and the IDRU board will require clear communication from the clubs of these discussions.
"The first grade ladder has already been updated with points added and deducted for clubs involved, including for/against.
"This rule will be discussed by the IDRU board, of whether points will be added and deducted due to forfeits in the 2024 season in all senior grades and whether this will be updated for second grade for the 2023 season."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
