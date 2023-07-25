Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Rugby's slow death: Why Operation Resuscitation must start now

July 25 2023
Glen Packer refereeing the Tech Waratahs v Shamrocks rugby game at Saunders Oval on July 22. Picture by Anna Warr
Glen Packer refereeing the Tech Waratahs v Shamrocks rugby game at Saunders Oval on July 22. Picture by Anna Warr

The fact Avondale have only played one game in the past five weeks highlights some of the serious issues facing Illawarra rugby administrators now and in the future.

