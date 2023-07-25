Convicted quadruple killer Ljube Velevski will face a hearing over a fresh claim alleging he breached his reporting obligations.
Velevski, aged 58 of Fairy Meadow, is charged with failing to comply with his reporting obligations under the child protection (Offenders Registration) Act, during the period between June 30, 2022, and March 28.
The charge is Velevski's second alleged breach, after another was thrown out of court earlier this year, in which he claimed he was unaware he was supposed to report to police within seven days after his release from prison.
Velevski served a 25-year prison sentence for the 1994 murder of his wife Snezana and children Zaklina, 6 and twins Daniela and Dijana at the couple's Berkeley home.
He was issued a court attendance notice for his latest alleged breach and his lawyer Janin Ibrahim entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf in May.
Velevski appeared at Wollongong Local Court again on Tuesday, July 25, where a date for his hearing was determined. He will fight the latest charge on November 22.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
