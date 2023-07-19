Wollongong Harbour escaped environmental damage when a yacht sank due to the quick action of rescue crews.
The emergency occurred just before 9am on Wednesday, July 19 with Wollongong firefighters and specialist hazmat crews called.
A boom was put in place around the stricken yacht to prevent a fuel leak from spreading further.
It was the second time the single-hull yacht, called Terrelle, has sunk in the harbour, Wollongong Fire and Rescue NSW Station Officer Fletcher Gibson said.
"We've been called to this boat before when it's taking on water," he said. "We've helped pump it out because it hasn't been that bad before. It's also sunk before this."
The NSW Environment Protection was called to the harbour following the incident.
"We did not observe any evidence of fuel leaks or pollution impacts beyond the immediate boomed area, but will monitor the situation closely with other regulatory agencies," a spokeswoman said.
A NSW Police spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the sinking of the yacht.
The Illawarra Mercury understands the yacht was recently sold, it's new owner is currently interstate and declined to comment.
Police will work with Transport for NSW and the owner to have it removed from the water.
A number of boats have sunk in Wollongong Harbour before, including three boats in July 2021 and a yacht in June 2021.
In June this year emergency services were called to a salvage a boat that sunk in Nowra Harbour.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
