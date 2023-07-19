Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

Police confirm Sydney man was victim in torched car at Waterfall, Royal National Park

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 19 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have confirmed a 61-year-old man from south-west Sydney was the victim found in a burnt-out car in Waterfall on July 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.