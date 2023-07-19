Police have confirmed a 61-year-old man from south-west Sydney was the victim found in a burnt-out car in Waterfall on July 4.
The RAV4 erupted in flames just after midnight in the Royal National Park, and when volunteer firefighters extinguished the blaze they found skeletal remains inside.
Two hours later a similar blaze erupted in North Parramatta, and when the fire was extinguished a body was found inside the hatchback car.
On Wednesday, July 19 a NSW Police spokesman told the Illawarra Mercury a post-mortem examination had been conducted.
"The remains have been identified as a 61-year-old man from Cabramatta," he said.
"Detectives from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command are continuing an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death under Strike Force Krautz."
In the days immediately following the two crime scenes, police said there was no link between the cases. They declined to answer the Mercury's question on July 19 whether any link had been discovered.
Earlier this month, police said a crucial six-hour window of time may hold vital clues for their investigation into the Waterfall death.
"Police are now seeking assistance from members of the public who may have been in the vicinity of the Royal National Park or travelled along the Princes Highway, between Engadine and Waterfall, between 6pm and midnight on Monday," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Anyone with dashcam footage or information in relation to a dark-coloured Toyota RAV4 is urged to call Sutherland police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
