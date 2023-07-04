Illawarra Mercury
Police investigating after skeletal remains found in burnt-out cars in Royal National Park, Parramatta

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 4 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 12:00pm
Two bodies in two burnt-out cars that ignited within two hours of each other, but police are maintaining the deaths are not linked.

