Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Hazardous surf, up to 140mm of rain predicted to smash the Illawarra

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 2 2024 - 3:16pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Ousley Public School parents Joel Scott and Luke Smith placing sandbags to help protect the school during predicted wet weather this weekend. Picture by Robert Peet
Mount Ousley Public School parents Joel Scott and Luke Smith placing sandbags to help protect the school during predicted wet weather this weekend. Picture by Robert Peet

One month after Illawarra homes and businesses were devastated by a rain dump of 250 millimetres, more heavy rain is on the way.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.