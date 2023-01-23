Illawarra Mercury
Five Illawarriors selected to represent NSW Country Cockatoos

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated January 23 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:35pm
Misieli Sinoti is one of five Illawarra players in the NSW Country Cockatoos.squad. Picture: Anna Warr

Five players from the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition have been selected to represent the NSW Country Cockatoos in next month's Santos Festival of Rugby.

