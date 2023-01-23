Five players from the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition have been selected to represent the NSW Country Cockatoos in next month's Santos Festival of Rugby.
Tech Waratahs players Stephen Schwenke, Misieli Sinoti and Taniela Tuipulotu, as well as Matorino Atunaisa from Kiama and Vikings' star Jack Hobbs will play against Queensland Country on February 10 before the Super Rugby trial match between the NSW Waratahs and the Queensland Reds.
Scott McKellar from Shamrocks was also named manager of the NSW Country Cockatoos, but has had to pull out due to other commitments.
McKellar has served as team manager for NSW Country Colts (under 20s) and Cockatoos for the past 10 years.
He was disappointed at having to withdraw this year but expected the five Illawarriors players to excel against Queensland Country in Narrabri.
McKellar said the five players were also part of the NSW Country Cockatoos squad which contested the Australian Rugby Championships in Adelaide last September.
Taniela Tuipulotu unfortunately had to pull out of that 28-man squad due to injury, but his Tech-Tahs team-mate Misieli Sinoti was immense for the Cockatoos, who were unlucky to lose the final to ACT Country by just three points.
The classy inside-centre Sinoti was named player of the Australian Rugby Championships.
McKellar added second-rowers Stephen Schwenke and Jack Hobbs also played integral roles in NSW Country's impressive campaign which included a victory over rivals Queensland Country.
Hobbs was so good throughout the representative season, he was named NSW Country Cockatoos player of the year.
Kiama centre Matorino Atunaisa also impressed for the Cockatoos playing on the wing, where he added "a lot of size and speed".
Meantime, Illawarra physios Casey Williams and Mikaela Lambert will be physios for the Cockatoos and Corellas, the NSW Country men's and women's teams respectively.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
