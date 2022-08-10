Illawarra Mercury
Six Illawarriors picked in NSW Country Cockatoos squad for Australian Rugby Championships

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 10 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:30am
REP HONOURS: Misieli Sinoti from Tech-Tahs is one of six Illawarriors chosen for the NSW Country squad.

Six players from the Illawarra District Rugby Union Illawarriors have been selected to play for the NSW Country Cockatoos to contest the Australian Rugby Championships in Adelaide next month.

