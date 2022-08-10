Six players from the Illawarra District Rugby Union Illawarriors have been selected to play for the NSW Country Cockatoos to contest the Australian Rugby Championships in Adelaide next month.
The 28-man Cockatoos squad, which was announced after an intense training day in Sydney last Saturday, includes three Tech-Tahs players, as well as a representative each from Wollongong University, Vikings and Kiama.
Misieli Sinoti, Stephen Schwenke and Taniela Tuipulotu are the Tech-Tahs' players chosen for the squad.
They will be joined by fellow IDRU players Paulie Tuala (Wollongong University), Matori Atunaisa (Kiama) and Jack Hobbs (Vikings).
The squad, which also includes players from Newcastle, Far North, Central West and Central Coast, will travel to Adelaide on September 28 for a week long tournament with the other States and Territories.
IDRU vice-president John Masters congratulated the Illawarriors selected.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
