Blake Lawrie has shown he has a long-term commitment to the red v's cause, with the prop inking a fresh new deal to stay in Wollongong.
The Dragons announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Dapto Canaries junior would remain at the club until at least the end of the 2026 season.
Lawrie, who chalked up his 100th NRL game with the club last season, said the contract was a "great outcome for myself and my family".
"We're building something nice this year and there was no other choice in my mind but to stay at the Dragons," the 26-year-old said.
"I grew up in the area, this means a lot to me so it's very exciting news and there's exciting times ahead."
Lawrie has been with St George Illawarra since 2012 and was locked in until the end of the 2023 season, before Tuesday's announcement of a three-year extension.
The club's general manager of football Ben Haran said the forward was a "great example of hard work and commitment".
"He really demonstrates what we want to see in a Dragon," Haran said.
"We really feel the next three years ahead of him will be his best years yet and we're excited to see where he'll go and where he can take the club."
Lawrie's re-signing comes on the back of the club welcoming hulking forward Ben Murdoch-Masila to Wollongong earlier this month. St George Illawarra announced on New Year's Day that they had lured the former Panther, Tiger and Warrior on a two-year deal.
Lawrie recently told the Mercury that the 31-year-old Murdoch-Masila would add further strike power to the Dragons' forward stocks.
"Benny brings that X-factor with offloads and second-phase footy," Lawrie said. "He can break a game open, and he can break the lines from 20 metres out and score a try."
