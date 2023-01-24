Illawarra Mercury
Blake Lawrie signs extension with St George Illawarra Dragons until end of 2026 season

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 24 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:20pm
Blake Lawrie was all smiles at a recent Dragons media session. Picture by Anna Warr

Blake Lawrie has shown he has a long-term commitment to the red v's cause, with the prop inking a fresh new deal to stay in Wollongong.

