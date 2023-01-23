Next gen to take centre stage at Wollongong Aquathon

The best young talent Australia has to offer is set to take centre stage in the region on Australia Day for the 2023 Wollongong Aquathon off the back of two years of COVID-19 interrupted editions of the event.
At this stage there is approximately 1,200 participants signed up to take part in any one of the five disciplines, but event organisers are hopeful of securing 1,500 before Thursday.
Despite not being the largest event in the event's history, race director Rob Battocchio told the Mercury that the amount of numbers the competition does have was extremely impressive off the back of a turbulent couple of years.
"We're already well over what we achieved last year in terms of numbers and we've still got three days of entries left," he said.
"The biggest thing that I've always said is that it's a feel good event, it's got a fun, community vibe and we try and make it welcoming as we can. The other thing that is making it really good this year is we're seeing a lot more people from regional NSW that are visiting. So we're seeing an uptick back to some of those visitors.
The main aim from the organising committee for the 2023 edition was to bring back kids and their families, as well as gaining more teams to the event that were largely absent last year and according to Battocchio, they have achieved this goal.
This year, there will be four swim-run distance events at Wollongong Harbour - kids aqua, mini aqua, short aqua and long aqua - as well as the 'blue-mile 5 fun run', which is an event that anyone can join in no matter the level of experience.
In what will be the 23rd edition of the event, Aquathon is known as a signature event in the Illawarra with a proud history. The day will be sponsored by long time supporter MMJ Real Estate once again.
Ambassadors for this year's event include former Australian Olympic swimmer Jarrod Poort and Dave McKeon, the brother of Australia's 'golden girl' and Olympic champion, Emma.
Entries for the Wollongong Aquathon are still open right up until Thursday morning so if you are looking to take part head to aquathon.com.au to put your name down.
There is a slight chance of showers on Thursday but nothing that should affect the event too much.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.
