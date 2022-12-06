Following two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the Wollongong Aquathon will be back and bigger than ever with competition organisers expecting substantial crowd numbers for the event - which takes place on Australia Day 2023.
In what will be the 23rd edition of the event, Aquathon is known as a signature event in the Illawarra with a proud history. The day will be sponsored by long time supporter MMJ Real Estate once again.
The aim from the organising committee for 2023 is to bring back kids and their families, as well as gaining more teams to the event that were largely absent last year due to COVID-19.
After being cancelled for the first time ever in 2021, the event returned in a reduced capacity in 2022.
This year, there will be four swim-run distance events at Wollongong Harbour - kids aqua, mini aqua, short aqua and long aqua - as well as the 'blue-mile 5 fun run', which is an event that anyone can join in no matter the level of experience.
Ambassadors for this year's event include former Australian Olympic swimmer Jarrod Poort and Dave McKeon, the father of Australia's 'golden girl', Emma.
Previously declared as a 'breeding ground for potential international stars' by event director Rob Battocchio, he told the Mercury that it had been tough trying to run the event during restrictions, but expected a return to normality next year.
"I think when you're trying to put on these events that are community [based] and you don't have any support or government backing and that and then COVID-19 and serious weather events hit, it is extremely challenging," he said.
"We're hoping that it is restriction free. Last year we really missed out on the bigger volume of the crowds, especially younger kids and their families. We feel this year we should really see an uptick in that.
"It's a great opportunity for the community to come down and celebrate the spectacular Wollongong Harbour, kick off your Australia Day celebrations or whatever that day means to you. It's a public holiday which is a bonus.
"We're cautiously excited that we will be back to full capacity," Battocchio said.
Speaking at the launch of the Aquathon, former Australian Olympian Poort said it meant a great deal to him to be an ambassador for the event.
"It's pretty special for myself," he told the Mercury.
"I had a past career at the elite level but I think the Aquathon is so much more than the elite level in what it means to the community. It is a mass participation event with a world class field that comes.
"But then also the sheer number of people that get out on that public holiday is super special."
Poort added that the nature of the event was so important for the Illawarra region in the sense that people from all walks of life and fitness levels were able to compete.
"That's where sometimes people get caught up [organising] events, they don't cater for everyone," he said.
"That's what Rob's done for years he has always tried to get some elite guys in there but then the focus is always around the community and just getting as many people as possible to do it.
"I really love the event," Poort said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.