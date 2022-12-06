Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Aquathon organisers expecting big turnout following two years of COVID-19 restrictions

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 6 2022 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
The 2023 Wollongong Aquathon will be back and bigger than ever as Frankie Battocchio (left), Jarrod Poort, Trudi Barnes and Rob Battocchio headline the launch at North Wollongong. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Following two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the Wollongong Aquathon will be back and bigger than ever with competition organisers expecting substantial crowd numbers for the event - which takes place on Australia Day 2023.

