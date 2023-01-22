Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South Coast Blaze netballer Clare McCrohon ready to step up to next level

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 23 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare McCrohon is excited to make the step up to the opens grade in 2023. Picture by May Bailey / Clusterpix

Clare McCrohon is poised to make an immediate impact as she prepares to become a full-time member of the South Coast Blaze opens team this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.