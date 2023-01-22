Illawarra Mercury
Photos from the Dapto Phoenix and Illawarra Stingrays fun day

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated January 23 2023 - 11:02am, first published 10:30am
Pictured is Nadine Page (back left), Kathy McDonogh and Maya Page from Stingrays/Phoenix and Neil Mann (Wolves) with some fun day participants. Pictures by Robert Peet

At the weekend the Dapto Phoenix and the Illawarra Stingrays hosted a 'club fun day' at the junior side's home ground Lakelands Oval with the goal of gaining more registrations for the upcoming 2023 season.

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

