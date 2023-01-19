Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Stingrays and Dapto Phoenix to hold club open day

Updated January 20 2023 - 9:56am, first published 9:30am
Juniors will get the chance to take part in a family fun day at Lakelands.

The Illawarra Stingrays have announced a landmark merger with Dapto juniors in order to create future NPL stars and will be holding a club open day on Saturday to celebrate hosted by the Stingrays, the Phoenix and the Wollongong Wolves.

