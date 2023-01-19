The Illawarra Stingrays have announced a landmark merger with Dapto juniors in order to create future NPL stars and will be holding a club open day on Saturday to celebrate hosted by the Stingrays, the Phoenix and the Wollongong Wolves.
The fun day - held at the Phoenix home ground Lakelands Oval - will include an inflatable football pitch and will give the chance for anyone to turn up and register for Dapto.
Stingrays and Phoenix president Kathy McDonogh told the Mercury that it was a landmark moment for football on the South Coast.
"With this announcement we have the Stingrays, the Wolves and an FSC club working together as one and we couldn't be more thrilled. It will give us the opportunity to uncover future junior stars."
As part of the deal, the Stingrays and the Wolves will provide assistance to volunteer Dapto coaches.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.