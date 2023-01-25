Cycling sensation Gabriel Jacobsen is the latest Illawarra rider to win a major national title.
The 15-year-old Unanderra cyclist secured the Australian Junior Track Series (AJTS) in Adelaide earlier this month.
Jacobsen led from start to finish, with the AJTS comprising of a series of races in Bankstown, Victoria and Adelaide.
The Illawarra Cycle Club member built up a comfortable lead after the opening two rounds in Bankstown and Victoria but still had to produce good results in Adelaide.
The well-known sprinter managed to do this despite competing in the national Omnium Championships in the opening day of the series in Adelaide.
Illawarra Cycle Club coaching director Terry Doherty said while the Omnium favoured endurance riders, Gabriel learned so much from the experience.
"It certainly took a lot of energy out of him but he fronted up for the AJTS on Thursday and rode very wel," he said.
"Although suffering a little bit from the massive carnival that he done the day before, Gabriel finished sixth and hung on to his lead and walked away as overall champion.
"The decision for him to ride the Omnium certainly didn't help him in his series race but helped him become a very much mature, smarter bike rider for the experience.
"Money can't buy the opportunity that he had and importantly he still came through to still win the series.
"His dad and coach Martin was ecstatic with his showing."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.